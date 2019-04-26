Sprague, Peter B. WEST SAND LAKE Peter B. Sprague, 79 of Shaver Road, passed away peacefully at the Hospice Inn in Albany on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late Kimball D. Sprague and Sarah Marjorie Bickford Sprague; and husband of the late Michele E. Sprague. At the age of three, Peter and his family moved from their home in Nassau to West Sand Lake where he has remained for much of the remainder of his life, with some time spent residing in Rensselaer and Voorheesville during his early adulthood. Peter was a graduate of Averill Park High School and Hartwick College. After completing his bachelor's degree in psychology at Hartwick, Peter spent the majority of his career as a banker and manager at KeyBank, and eventually became a bank systems analyst at KeyCorp, a position from which he retired. Peter was very dedicated to his community, and participated actively in numerous organizations over the years, including the Salem United Methodist Church, Elmwood Cemetery, the Sand Lake Historical Society, the West Sand Lake Fire Department, and the BSA Scouts of America, Troop 525. He was a U.S. Navy veteran. In his downtime at home, Peter most enjoyed gardening, and was known for his splendid gladiolas and prolific patches of vegetables. He also enjoyed spending time with his daughter and grandsons, reading, following stock prices, watching the various weather reports in order to make his own predictions, working outdoors to prepare firewood and repair equipment, walking in the woods, and simply sitting outside on the porch to enjoy the natural environment that surrounded his house. In addition to his parents and his wife, Peter was predeceased by his brother, John K. Sprague. He is survived by his daughter, Christina M. Desmond of West Sand Lake; two grandsons, Timothy and Patrick Desmond; two siblings, James W. Sprague of Cleveland, Ohio and Olive (Jim) Anderson of Chino Valley, Ariz., as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at the DeGraaf-Bryce Funeral Home, Inc. 4392 Route 150 in West Sand Lake on Sunday, April 28, from 4 - 7 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Monday, April 29, at 10 a.m. in the Salem United Methodist Church, Shaver Road, West Sand Lake with Reverend Dr. Patricia A. Bush, Pastor, officiating. Interment will be in Elmwood Cemetery, West Sand Lake following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Peter B. Sprague to the Leukemia Research Foundation, 191 Waukegan Road, Suite 105, Northfield, IL, 60093-2744, https://www.allbloodcancers.org. For a private family guestbook, to light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com. Published in Albany Times Union from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary