Russo, Peter C. Jr. PALM BEACH, Fla. Peter C. Russo Jr., 67, passed away on July 9, 2019, at Jupiter Medical Center in Flordia. He was surrounded by his loving children, Kelly Lyn Russo, Peter C. Russo III; and his grandson, Daegan P. Russo. Pete was born on January 4,1952, in Albany, N.Y. to the late Peter C. and Ara F.(Yoncko) Russo. Pete was predeceased by his loving wife Carol Ann Russo. One of eight siblings, Pete is predeceased by his sisters, June A. Spenziero, Catherine M. Schaap, and Donna Lee Russo; and survied by his twin brother, Joseph L. Russo; and sisters, Lorie E. McCormick, Ara M. Russo, and Frances M. Drzymala; along with a large loving family of nieces, nephews and in-laws. Pete loved the beach and warm weather. He chose to retire and live out his days in Florida. Funeral services will be held at Blessed Sacrament Chruch on July 26 at 10 a.m. Family and Friends are welcome to attend.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 21, 2019