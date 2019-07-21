Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter Charles Russo Jr.. View Sign Service Information Funeral service 10:00 AM Blessed Sacrament Chruch Send Flowers Obituary

Russo, Peter C. Jr. PALM BEACH, Fla. Peter C. Russo Jr., 67, passed away on July 9, 2019, at Jupiter Medical Center in Flordia. He was surrounded by his loving children, Kelly Lyn Russo, Peter C. Russo III; and his grandson, Daegan P. Russo. Pete was born on January 4,1952, in Albany, N.Y. to the late Peter C. and Ara F.(Yoncko) Russo. Pete was predeceased by his loving wife Carol Ann Russo. One of eight siblings, Pete is predeceased by his sisters, June A. Spenziero, Catherine M. Schaap, and Donna Lee Russo; and survied by his twin brother, Joseph L. Russo; and sisters, Lorie E. McCormick, Ara M. Russo, and Frances M. Drzymala; along with a large loving family of nieces, nephews and in-laws. Pete loved the beach and warm weather. He chose to retire and live out his days in Florida. Funeral services will be held at Blessed Sacrament Chruch on July 26 at 10 a.m. Family and Friends are welcome to attend.



