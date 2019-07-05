Christopher, Peter BRONX Peter Christopher died on July 1, 2019, in the Bronx. He was born in New York City on October 18, 1927, and raised in New York City and the Catskill Region. He served in World War II as a paratrooper. He worked for the Albany Boys Club for many years and was a faithful supporter for the American Red Cross. Later in his career, he was a designer and builder of custom homes in the Coxsackie. He is survived by two children and five grandchildren and a long-time companion. He was a wonderful man that made a difference in peoples lives and will be greatly missed and never forgotten. May eternal rest be granted unto his soul.
Published in Albany Times Union from July 5 to July 7, 2019