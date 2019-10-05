DiNovo, Peter F. ALBANY Peter F. DiNovo Jr., 71, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital after a brief illness. He was born in Albany and was the son of the late Peter F. DiNovo and Clare Switzer DiNovo. Peter worked for many years as a commercial painter for the Local 201 in Albany. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, restoring classic cars, building hot rods, and going on cruises. Peter was the brother of Betty (Thomas) Wronoski and Gus DiNovo. He is also survived by four nephews and eight great-nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Tom Cotrofeld for his continued support, friendship and assistance to Peter. Thank you to the nurses and staff at St. Peter's Hospital I.C.U. Funeral services will be on Monday at 11 a.m. in the Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Visitation will be on Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204 in memory of Peter F. DiNovo Jr. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit www.CannonFuneral.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019