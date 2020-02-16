Laurie, Peter H. GILSUM, N.H. Peter Hamilton Laurie, a poet, pianist, and scholar, died at home in Gilsum, N.H. on September 13, 2019. Born in Tacoma Park, Md. to Elizabeth Lee Hoyt and James Hamilton Laurie on March 20, 1943, Peter grew up in Slingerlands, and along with his brothers, Steven (born '47) and Andrew (born '49), attended Bethlehem Central High School. Peter studied writing, Classics, and musical composition at Brown University, graduating cum laude in 1965. Awarded an Arnold Traveling Fellowship for his translation of Homer's Odyssey, Peter travelled to Italy and Greece with his new wife Johanna Muntz of Delmar. Peter was awarded a Ph.D. in comparative literature from Brown in 1975, beginning a life of teaching and writing in the United States and abroad. He also excelled as a pianist, cook and woodworker. Peter is survived by his wife Johanna; their two children, Evan and Fiona; five grandchildren; his brother Andrew; half-siblings, Christopher and Keith Laurie and Pamela Donahoo; and several nieces and nephews. In accordance with Peter's wishes there was no public memorial service. Condolences may be sent to Johanna Laurie at 74 S. Lincoln St, Keene, NH, 03431.



