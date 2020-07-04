Connor, Peter J. SARATOGA SPRINGS Peter J. Connor, 86, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Saratoga Hospital. Born and educated in Troy he was the son of the late Harold G. and Mary Murphy Connor. Peter had a professional career that began with delivering Freihofer products by horse drawn carriage; he worked for over 30 years at the former Grand Union Warehouse in Waterford, and lastly worked at the Albany Airport. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He cherished his childhood memories at his Aunt Gertie's in Lake George swimming with his brother, Jack. In his grandchildren he cultivated an appreciation for fine food, opera, ballet, the orchestra, and live theatre. To the delight of his grandchildren, and chagrin of his children, he is best remembered for taking the children to dinner and the ballet, followed by swimming in Lake George in their best clothes. Peter loved to act the chauffeur to his grandchildren and their friends, he called himself "Winston" and taught them to read the "sheets" at Saratoga Race Track and more importantly how to lose with dramatic flair by tearing their bets to bits. He was always filled with surprises and silly antics. His great-grandchildren called him "Winston" and he delighted in them and their varied personalities and interests. Peter's greatest joy was spending time with his family. He was predeceased by his wife, Frances Ann (Layton) Connor. He is survived by his son Paul (Susan) Connor of North Carolina and daughter Carol (Marc) Desrosiers of Ballston Lake; his grandchildren, Nicole (Jon) MacNeil, Casey (Heather) Connor, Gina (Corey) Gamble, and Lindsey (Sean) Carmody; and his eight great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be private and entombment will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com