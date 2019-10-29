DiDomenicantonio, Peter J. WATERVLIET Peter J. DiDomenicantonio, 92, passed away on October 24, 2019, at the Wesley Heath Care Center. He was born in San Valentino, Italy on April 14, 1927, and came to the U.S. with his parents, the late Giovanni and Irma DiTomasso DiDomenicantonio, when he was three years old. He was a graduate of Watervliet HS class of 1945 and lived in Watervliet most of his life. He served his country proudly as a member of the U.S. Army during World War II. Pete was preceded in death by his wife Theresia; his brothers, Anthony (Demaris) Dominick, and Mario (Frances) DiDomenicantonio; and his sister Carmela (Leonard) Tempel. He is survived by the mother of his children, Dolores; his sister Beatrice (late Franklin) Grant; his three children, John (Tabitha) D'Antonio, Peter M. DiDomenicantonio and Joyce (Donald) Ronca; and by five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Pete was a hard worker with a good work ethic. He retired from SmithKline (Norden Laboratories), was a licensed real estate salesman for over 45 years, and worked part-time at FedEx until 2015, where he was honored for 12 consecutive years of service while never being late or calling in sick for work. He loved his family, enjoyed traveling, and lived life to the fullest while always having a good time. A visitation will be held Thursday, October 31, from 4 until 7 p.m. at Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Watervliet. A funeral service will take place at the funeral home at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 1, with interment to follow in the Gerald B.H. Solomon-Saratoga National Cemetery. Those who wish to remember Pete in a special way may consider a donation to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Condolence book at parkerbrosmemorial.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019