Galvin, Peter J. Jr. VOORHEESVILLE Peter J. Galvin Jr. age 68, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. He was born on July 30, 1950, to Peter J. Galvin and Dolores (Hubert) Galvin. Peter served in the United States Air Force from 1968 to 1972 and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. Peter loved spending time with his five grandchildren and traveling all over the United States in his R.V. Peter is survived by his loving wife, Georgette (Colombe) Galvin; his daughter Justine Galvin, son Mark Galvin, and daughter Nikki (Ken) Gregory; his five grandsons, many loving brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Graveside services will be held in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16. Calling hours will be held on Monday, April 15, from 5 to 7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 Karner Road, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Centers for Disability Services, 314 S. Manning Blvd, Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 11, 2019