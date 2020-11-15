McGinty, Peter J. GLENMONT Peter J. McGinty of Glenmont, 91, died peacefully on November 13, 2020, after a long hard-fought battle with cancer. Peter, son of Francis P. and Kathleen Carney McGinty (deceased) of Utica, was predeceased by his wife Ann (Morris) and six brothers and sisters. Peter leaves behind his children, Carolyn (Joseph Adragna) of Cherry Hill N.J., Frank (Julie Ferguson) of Centennial, Co., Colleen (Ed Rossi) of Winthrop, Mass., Jim (Olive Sephuma) of Syracuse, Peter (Kelly) of Telluride, Co. and Kate LaPointe (Mark, deceased) of Rutland, Vt.; as well as his grandchildren, Jay Adragna, Morgan and Hanna Ferguson, Eddie (Alyona) and Teddy Rossi, Dichaba and Tiiso McGinty, Finn and Shane McGinty, Thomas and Erin LaPointe; and great- grandchildren, Nikita and Phillip Rossi. Peter also leaves behind several nieces and nephews and many dear friends, especially the Woolford, Baker, Ritz and Harder families. Peter served in the U.S. Army Air Corp during the Korean conflict where he learned to fly. He remained a member of the American Legion throughout his life. He went on to work for 38 years as an electrical manufacturers' representative, retiring from his partnership with Integra in 1993. Peter was a long-time member of St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Delmar where he served as trustee, president of the parish council, Eucharistic Minister; lector and counter. He served as a member and former president of The St. Vincent DePaul Society and as president of the Bethlehem Historical Society. Peter bowled in the St. Thomas Bowling league for many years, although where he was happiest was on the golf course - playing in several leagues throughout the years and, recently, spending Februarys in Arizona playing golf with family and friends. Services are private at the convenience of the family. A public memorial service will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to St Peter's Cancer Care Center. His family is eternally grateful to the entire staff for taking such good care of Peter over the last two years. (https://www.givetostpeters.org/donate/
> St. Peters cancer care center). Or the St. Vincent DePaul Society, St. Vincent DePaul Society of St. Thomas Church, 35 Adams Place Delmar, NY 12054, where Peter served quietly for many years. applebeefuneralhome.com