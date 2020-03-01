Napolitano, Peter J. ALBANY On Friday, February 21, 2020 Peter J. Napolitano passed away with compassionate care at Albany Medical Center's I.C.U. surrounded by his nieces, Cara Rinaldi-Glowacki and Marla Rinaldi, both originally from Troy. Peter was born on April 24, 1951, in Troy to Elizabeth and John C. Napolitano. Peter enjoyed his last months of life reuniting with his nieces. He was a graduate of La Salle Institute, and attended University of Bridgeport in Connecticut. He worked for the New York State Office of General Services. He also worked to help the homeless at St. Charles Lawanga Center - Shelter For Men, and worked at WAIT house helping homeless youth. Peter was preceded by his father John C. Napolitano and mother, Elizabeth Lizak Napolitano of Troy; his sisters, Deloris "Dee" Napolitano of Boston and Marie N. Rinaldi of Troy. He is survived by his brothers, John Napolitano of Pittsburg, and Christopher Napolitano of Troy; and his two nieces, Cara Rinaldi- Glowacki and Marla Rinaldi of Troy. Friends are invited to attend a memorial service that will be held on Saturday, March 21, at 9 a.m. in St. Augustine's Church, Lansingburgh. Those wishing to remember Peter in a special way may make donations , Donor Services, P.O. Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 1, 2020