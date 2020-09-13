1/
Peter J. O'Brien
1977 - 2020
O'Brien, Peter J. ALBANY Peter Joseph O'Brien died suddenly on August 29, 2020, in Albany. He was born on March 23, 1977, in Brooklyn, the son of Winifred T. and Peter J. O'Brien. Peter was incredibly charitable and compassionate, always helping out a person in need, regardless of their situation. Peter volunteered his time to the LGBTQ community throughout the Capital District, serving as a mentor and role model for countless people. Peter considered education to be one of the most important facets of a well-rounded life and devoted his career to serving underrepresented populations in higher education. In addition to his parents, Peter leaves behind his sister Jeanne (Ben) and nephew Charlie; as well as his cousin Dan, and many aunts, uncles and additional cousins. Peter also leaves behind his Albany family, Brian Diamond and Tim Dingman, Diane Lerner, and Monica Scherzer. A celebration of life is planned for the spring of 2021.




Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Meyers Funeral Home, Ltd.
741 Delaware Avenue
Delmar, NY 12054
(518) 439-5560
