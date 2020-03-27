Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter J. Provenzano III. View Sign Service Information Heller & Skinner Funeral Home 155 Main Street Worcester , NY 12197 (607)-397-9711 Send Flowers Obituary

Provenzano, Peter J. III WORCESTER Peter J. Provenzano III, 69 of Worcester, N.Y., passed peacefully on March 23, 2020, at home with his wife Deb at his side. His valiant battle with pancreatic cancer was not his to win. Peter was born in Rockville Center to Peter J. Provenzano Jr. and Phyllis (Gunther) Provenzano. He spent his childhood in Hempstead, and graduated from Hempstead High School. After a brief time at Nassau County Community College, he decided to follow in his father's and grandfather's footsteps as a concrete finisher. The family moved to Poughkeepsie in 1968, and Peter went to work for James Provenzano Construction Co., Inc, the firm his grandfather created in the 1950s. He was a member of Laborers Local 35. He met Deb Dyson in 1977 and they were married in Wappingers Falls in 1980. They moved to Worcester in 1981. He later worked for Mexcon, Inc. until his retirement in 2015. He also created Detecto-Tile, Inc., a supplier of ADA-approved detectable warning units for the visually-impaired. He was given a U.S. Patent for this invention. Upon his retirement, he became The Tin Woodzman, creating woodworking art ranging from hand-turned pens to large live edge tables. He was a proud member of The Artisans Guild of Oneonta, where he displayed and sold his art. He was predeceased by both parents. He is survived by his wife, Deb; three children: son, Peter J. IV and partner, Kayce Huntington of Westford, daughter, Alexis and partner Shawn Morris of Worcester, and daughter, Jaimie and partner, Ryan Fulford of Oneonta; sister, Diane Beem and husband, Joe; ten grandkids, Mariah, James, Kenna, Kaiden, Shilah, Russell (RJ), Molly, Gray, Tallulah (Lulu), and Toan; as well as nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is also survived by his extended family: Bill Feiler, Roman Pernal, Greg Lange, and Laura Hagzan. Due to COVID-19 protocols, a public memorial service will be postponed. Details will be posted on the family's Facebook. As per Peter's wishes, please make donations to either St. Jude, your local fire department, or your local animal shelter. Arrangements are entrusted with the Heller & Skinner Funeral Home, 155 Main St., Worcester.



