Ciriani, Peter John ALBANY Peter Ciriani John, died suddenly and unexpectantly at his home on April 6, 2019. Born and raised in Linden, N.J., he did military service and travelled extensively before settling upstate. An avid hunter and fisherman, he lived in the Albany area for more than 50 years. He is survived by his son, David; daughter Paula; sister Eileen; partner Lucy; and multiple friends and family. Memorial services will be held at the Gerald B. National Cemetery on August 7, 2019 at 9:30 a.m.
Published in Albany Times Union on June 6, 2019