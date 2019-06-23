Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Peter Kitonyi. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Memorial Mass 10:30 AM Blessed Sacrament Church Albany , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kitonyi, Dr. Peter ALBANY Dr. Peter Kitonyi passed away on June 20, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones. Dr. Kitonyi was a teenager living in Kenya when he came across a letter in a magazine from a Binghamton resident that discussed the need for better education programs for disadvantaged children. Peter wrote to the author, expressing his desire for an American education. The ACA, along with the Rotary and Lions clubs and local churches, rallied around the cause, and Peter came to the United States in 1961 at age 17. He was a graduate of SUNY Albany where he earned his Ph.D in education. Peter spent his career as the regional supervisor for Correctional Education until his retirement. After retirement, Kitonyi earned many awards including a City of Albany resolution in 2013 nominating Peter for his exemplary community service and a Proclamation in N.Y.S. Assembly in which he was nominated for the same by the Honorable Patrica Fahy. He was known to the community as a great educator and will truly be missed. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Yolanda; his two sons, Zinab (Jaime) and Sadaka (Catrina); his daughters, Sabrina Seabridge (Corbin), Denise and Anika; his brother, Benny (Pauline) and many grandchildren whom he loved so much. The family would like to extend our gratitude to the St. Peter's I.C.U. nurses and oncology department for their compassion. A memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, June 26, at 10:30 a.m. in the Blessed Sacrament Church, Albany. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Civic Association,131 Front St., Binghamton, NY, 13905-3101. To leave a special message for the family online please visit







Kitonyi, Dr. Peter ALBANY Dr. Peter Kitonyi passed away on June 20, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones. Dr. Kitonyi was a teenager living in Kenya when he came across a letter in a magazine from a Binghamton resident that discussed the need for better education programs for disadvantaged children. Peter wrote to the author, expressing his desire for an American education. The ACA, along with the Rotary and Lions clubs and local churches, rallied around the cause, and Peter came to the United States in 1961 at age 17. He was a graduate of SUNY Albany where he earned his Ph.D in education. Peter spent his career as the regional supervisor for Correctional Education until his retirement. After retirement, Kitonyi earned many awards including a City of Albany resolution in 2013 nominating Peter for his exemplary community service and a Proclamation in N.Y.S. Assembly in which he was nominated for the same by the Honorable Patrica Fahy. He was known to the community as a great educator and will truly be missed. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Yolanda; his two sons, Zinab (Jaime) and Sadaka (Catrina); his daughters, Sabrina Seabridge (Corbin), Denise and Anika; his brother, Benny (Pauline) and many grandchildren whom he loved so much. The family would like to extend our gratitude to the St. Peter's I.C.U. nurses and oncology department for their compassion. A memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, June 26, at 10:30 a.m. in the Blessed Sacrament Church, Albany. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Civic Association,131 Front St., Binghamton, NY, 13905-3101. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com Published in Albany Times Union on June 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close