Laurenzo, Peter MECHANICVILLE Peter Laurenzo, 99, a lifelong resident of Mechanicville, passed away peacefully at his home from natural causes on November 18, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Stillwater, he was the son of the late Vincenzo and Alessandra Favichio Laurenzo. Peter was a graduate of Mechanicville High School, class of 1940. Peter was a corporal in the U.S. Marines and was deployed in the Pacific area in World War II, engaging at Roi and Namur, Saipan and Tinian, and the Marshall and Marianas Islands. Following the war, he was employed by the West Virginia Pulp and Paper Company in Mechanicville as a welder until its closing in 1971, and then by the Delaware and Hudson Railroad until retiring in 1983. He was a communicant of the All Saints the Hudson Church in Mechanicville. Peter was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and playing golf. Most of all, Peter was a family man and loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Besides his parents, Peter was predeceased by his sisters, Concetta Ponzillo, Mary DeCrescenzo, Carmella Ponzillo and Madeline Woods; and by his brothers, Fred, Joseph, Armand, Anthony and Vincent Laurenzo. He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Helen Laurenzo; and four children, Sandra (the late Richard) Mason of Clifton Park, Peter (Leslie) Laurenzo of Nassau, Karen (Paul) Othon of Stillwater and Robert (Lisa) Laurenzo of Stillwater; eight grandchildren, Laura (Rob) Lindquist, Sandra McGuire, and Jennifer, Jason (Amanda Cohen), Christopher, Maria (Josh Blumberg), Carrie and Peter Laurenzo; as well as nine great-grandchildren, Noah and Julia Lindquist, Caleb and Molly Dyer, and Evan, Sam, Ada, Braiden and Amelia Laurenzo. Peter is also survived by sisters-in-law, Lucille Laurenzo and Doris Pisaniello. A private funeral service will be conducted at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 South Main Street, Mechanicville, with military honors. Burial to follow in Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family invites those who wish to make a contribution in Peter's memory to a charity of your choice
