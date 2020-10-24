1/1
Peter M. Becker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Becker, Peter M. BERNE Peter M. Becker, 52, died on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, in a tragic accident while at work at the Berne Highway Department. He was born in Albany on April 5, 1968, the only child of Marvin and Nancy (nee Yarmchuk) Becker. He graduated from Berne-Knox-Westerlo Central School in 1986 and then went on to the Technical Career Institute in Windsor, Conn. At the young age of 16, Peter joined the Berne Volunteer Fire Company. In the earlier days, he drove ambulance. He was, as they say, "always there." When a call went out, he was there, even on his wedding day. Peter was a lifetime member and past chief of the Berne Volunteer Fire Company. He also served the Berne Fire District as district chief. Peter was a man with a smile on his face, a waiting hug and he was always happy to see you. He is survived by his beloved wife Robin (nee Meszaros) Becker whom he married on December 2, 2017; his daughters, Lacey Becker (Dan Keller) and Eden Becker (Larry Gladd) and their mother Carrie Amsler; brother and sister-in-law Jeffrey and Karen Meszaros; and nephews, Daniel and Andrew Meszaros; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; his brothers and sisters of the Berne Fire District and surrounding fire companies. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, October 25, from 1-5 p.m. at Fredendall Funeral Home, 199 Main St., Altamont. A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 26, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home, followed by Last Call at the Berne Fire House. Interment will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Pete's memory to Berne Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 187, Berne, NY, 12023 As Pete would say, "Thanks for coming."




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Calling hours
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Fredendall Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Fredendall Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fredendall Funeral Home
199 Main Street
Altamont, NY 12009
(518) 861-6611
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 23, 2020
Dear Robin, Lacey, Eden and Family -

My heartfelt condolences to you on this tragic loss of Your husband and Dad. Peter was a terrific guy who I will forever remember as helpful giving and always there for his friends. I’ve known Peter for many years and he was always so helpful when he worked at the Salem Saab dealership with our cars. We became fast friends since then. A true friend who will be forever missed. May the memories you hold dear be a comfort to you. RIP Peter. You will never be forgotten
Linda Singer
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved