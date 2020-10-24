Becker, Peter M. BERNE Peter M. Becker, 52, died on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, in a tragic accident while at work at the Berne Highway Department. He was born in Albany on April 5, 1968, the only child of Marvin and Nancy (nee Yarmchuk) Becker. He graduated from Berne-Knox-Westerlo Central School in 1986 and then went on to the Technical Career Institute in Windsor, Conn. At the young age of 16, Peter joined the Berne Volunteer Fire Company. In the earlier days, he drove ambulance. He was, as they say, "always there." When a call went out, he was there, even on his wedding day. Peter was a lifetime member and past chief of the Berne Volunteer Fire Company. He also served the Berne Fire District as district chief. Peter was a man with a smile on his face, a waiting hug and he was always happy to see you. He is survived by his beloved wife Robin (nee Meszaros) Becker whom he married on December 2, 2017; his daughters, Lacey Becker (Dan Keller) and Eden Becker (Larry Gladd) and their mother Carrie Amsler; brother and sister-in-law Jeffrey and Karen Meszaros; and nephews, Daniel and Andrew Meszaros; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; his brothers and sisters of the Berne Fire District and surrounding fire companies. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, October 25, from 1-5 p.m. at Fredendall Funeral Home, 199 Main St., Altamont. A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 26, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home, followed by Last Call at the Berne Fire House. Interment will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Pete's memory to Berne Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 187, Berne, NY, 12023 As Pete would say, "Thanks for coming."