Becker, Peter M. BERNE Peter M. Becker, 52, died on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, in a tragic accident while at work at the Berne Highway Department. He is survived by his parents, Marvin and Nancy (nee Yarmchuk); his beloved wife Robin (nee Meszaros) Becker whom he married on December 2, 2017; his daughters, Lacey Becker (Dan Keller) and Eden Becker (Larry Gladd) and their mother Carrie Amsler; brother and sister-in-law Jeffrey and Karen Meszaros; and nephews, Daniel and Andrew Meszaros; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; his brothers and sisters of the Berne Fire District and surrounding fire companies. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, October 25, from 1-5 p.m. at Fredendall Funeral Home, 199 Main St., Altamont. A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 26, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home, followed by Last Call at the Berne Fire House. Interment will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Pete's memory to Berne Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 187, Berne, NY, 12023 Condolences and a full obituary may be read at fredendallfuneralhome.com