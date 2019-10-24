|
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Giso, Peter M. Sr. ALBANY Peter M. Giso, Sr., age 77 of Albany, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital with his loving family by his side after a long battle with cancer. Peter was born on September 9, 1942, in Albany, to the late Michael and Frances (Papa) Giso. Peter was the devoted husband to Marilyn Giso. They were married 55 years but have been friends since grade school. They were also high school sweethearts. Peter graduated from St. Joseph's High School, class of 1961. After graduation, Pete enlisted in the United States Air Force. He served in the Vietnam War from 1961 to 1965 as a crew chief for an F4 Fighter Plane and was ranked as an airman first class. Pete had a deep respect for veterans, especially Vietnam veterans. Upon honorable discharge and returning home, Pete attended Empire Barbering School and has been cutting hair for generations of clients ever since. Peter enjoyed watching Yankees baseball, C.B.A. basketball, Notre Dame football and most of all, being a Barber. Peter's favorite hobby was spending time with his wife and his grandchildren. He was an active member of the Holy Name Society as well as a member of the Zaloga Post, the American Legion, the Elks, the Colonie Village Fire Department, the Knights of Columbus, as well as past president of the C.B.A. Father's Association from 1982 to 1988. In addition to his wife Marilyn, Peter is survived by his two sons, Peter M. Giso Jr. and Anthony J. Giso (Mariesa); his grandchildren, Anthony J. Giso II and Cecilia R. Giso; his two brothers, Frank Giso (Joanne) and Joe Giso (Kathy); his sister, Laura Bielawa (Walter); and his brother-in-law, Joseph Emma Jr. (Anne Marie). Peter is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Calling hours will be held on Monday, October 28, from 4 to 7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, October 29, at 10:30 a.m. in the Blessed Sacrament Church in Albany. Interment will follow the Mass in the Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142 or the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019
