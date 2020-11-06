1/1
Dr. Peter M. McManus
1932 - 2020
McManus, Dr. Peter M. NISKAYUNA Dr. Peter M. McManus died peacefully November 3, 2020, after a short illness. Peter was born in Baldwinsville, N.Y. to Charles F. and Madelaine Doran McManus on July 23, 1932. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 50 years, Kathleen Oberst McManus; and his middle son Edward R. McManus. He is survived by four sons, Timothy (Alexis) of Goose Creek, S.C., Thomas (Elizabeth) of Apex, N.C., John (Tracy) of Bayside, N.Y., and Daniel (Dina) of Niskayuna. He is survived by 11 grandchildren, Theresa (Randy) Buckley, Sam (Allison), Christine (Ian) Bull, Kathleen (Brett) Mancini, Christopher (Caity), Lisa (Nick) Rodriquez, Gregory, John (Stephanie), Michael, Joseph, Peter II, and 10 great-grandchildren. Peter was a graduate of Baldwinsville High School, received his B.A. and M.S. from the New York State College for Teachers and his Ed.D. from SUNY Albany. Peter served his country in the U.S. Army at Fort Benning, Ga. and after his service, went on to devote his life to education. He spent thirty years with the North Colonie School District until his retirement in 1991, and continued teaching graduate level courses at several universities until 2012. Peter and Kay traveled together, and with family and friends, to many places around the world. They most enjoyed spending time at Friends Lake and Saranac Lake with family. Peter spent the last few years working with Hospice, assisting others in sharing their memories and helping them through their later lives. A memorial service for Peter is scheduled for December 12, at 10 a.m. in St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church, 1803 Union St., Niskayuna, which will also be live-streamed for those unable to attend on Zoom at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/ 88330765169?pwd=dWg0VkRDUjM3ei9xa1UvMzM1dUV4QT09. Interment will be in the spring and will be announced on the Facebook page set up in Peter's honor. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Hospice in Peter's name. To leave condolences for Peter's family please visit www.jonesfh.net.






MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
12
Memorial service
10:00 AM
St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church
