Bohl, Peter Michael EAST GREENBUSH Peter M. Bohl, 51, died unexpectedly on Thursday, July 23, 2020, of a heart attack at his home. Peter was born in Albany and lived in the Albany area his entire life. He attended Utica College and graduated with a degree in construction management. He worked his entire career for August Bohl Contracting. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching and attending both Yankees and Giants games as well as spending time with his nephew Gary VanWormer. Mr. Bohl was the youngest son of the late August "Jack" Bohl and is survived by his mother Regina A. Bohl of Albany. He was the beloved brother of Jacqueline (Conrad) Krumholz of Huntington, N.Y., Susan (Richard) VanWormer of Woodbury, Conn., Edward (Terry) Bohl of Albany, Paul (Tracy) Bohl of Cornelius, N.C. and Regina (Tom) Burke of Delmar. He was also loved by many nieces and nephews, Jennifer, Michael, David (predeceased), Gary, Jessica, Julianne, Robert, Elizabeth, Andrew, Tom, Courtney and Jeremiah. A private service for immediate family only, will be held in the Hans Funeral Home, 1088 Western Ave., Albany, on Thursday, July 30. Interment will be in Our Lady of Help of Christians Cemetery, Glenmont. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Capital City Mission or American Heart Association
