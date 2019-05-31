Moscatiello, Peter SOUTH TROY Peter Moscatiello, 92, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Born in Cervinara, Italy, Peter was the son of the late Nicola and Maria Moscatiello. Peter was also predeceased by his wife of 50 plus years, Mafalda Moscatiello. Peter was big on family and had a huge part in raising his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Jeremy LaParl, Jayla LaParl, Jaimison Hall and Jaxon Hall. He is survived by his son, Nicholas Moscatiello; and was the loving "Papa" to Amanda Brammer (Kevin), Tricia Moscatiello, Nicholas Moscatiello and Taylor Moscatiello. Peter also leaves behind to remember him many relatives in Italy. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to a local hospice foundation or to the Epilepsy Foundation of Northeastern New York by mail at, 3 Washington Square, Albany, NY, 12205. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 31, 2019