Kutzer, Peter Nykola CLIFTON PARK Peter Nykola Kutzer, 65, passed away on September 1, 2020. Born and raised in Troy, he was the proud son of William and Rozalia Kutzer. Peter graduated from Catholic Central High School in 1973, and following a short stint living in Pompano Beach, Fla., he returned to the Capital Region to earn his bachelor's degree in political science with a minor in business from SUNY Albany. It was also at this time that, thanks to his sister, Irene, Peter met and married the love of his life, Olena (Potienko) Kutzer on June 23, 1979. Peter worked for many years as a talented sales executive in the transportation industry, while also enjoying golfing and traveling and he never missed a Saratoga summer. He will be remembered as a man of faith who loved God and this country fiercely. But his greatest joy was undoubtedly his family, including daughter Natalia (John) Burkart; and son Mark (Kayla) Kutzer; and grandchildren, Mila Taylor Burkart, Griffin Joseph Burkart, Chloe Jean Kutzer, and Kiran Grant Kutzer. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Wasyl Potienko; nephew, Colin Griffith; cousin, Chrystyna (Konowalczuk) Thorbecke; and father, William Kutzer. In addition to the aforementioned family members, Peter is survived by his loving brothers, Roman (Carla) and William Kutzer; two cherished sisters, Irene (Kevin) Griffith and Stefanie (Anthony) Micare; sister-in-law Mary Potienko; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Friday, September 4, from 47 p.m. at John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home at 565 Fourth Ave, Troy. The Panakhida will be held at 6:30 p.m. The funeral services at the church will be held privately for family only. Interment will be held in St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery in Watervliet on Saturday September 5. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all attendees must wear facial coverings and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations in Peter's memory may be made to St. Nicholas Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 376 3rd St., Troy, NY 12180 or the American Stroke Association
. To view the memorial video, express condolences or share a memory, visit sanvidgefuneralhome.com