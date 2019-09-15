Falasco, Peter P. LATHAM Peter P. Falasco, 95, died on Friday, September 13, 2019, at Memorial Hospital in Albany, with his family by his side. He was the husband of Helen Molnar Falasco, who died in 2008. Born in Green Island, son of the late Anthony and Mary Polaro Falasco, he was raised in Green Island with his nine brothers and sisters and has resided in Latham since 1959. Peter served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II and then served in the Naval Reserves Seabees from 1969 to 1984. He was employed as a carpenter with the local Carpenter's Union for many years and then was a construction advisor for DCLW Architects for 20 years. Peter was a communicant of St. Ambrose Church in Latham. He was the father of Diana (George) Spenard, Stephen Falasco and Tracey (Matthew) Shea; brother of Rosemary Bielawa, Mildred (late James) Kordana, Joseph (late Ellie) Falasco, Margaret (James ) Dingley, Phyllis (late Henry) Carl, Dorothy (Richard) Hartley and the late James (wife Vicky survives) Falasco and the late Philip (wife Bunny survives) Falasco. Peter is also survived by three grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Funeral from the McNulty Funeral Home, 147 Hudson Ave., Green Island on Thursday at 9:15 a.m. and in St. Ambrose Church, Latham at 10 a.m. Interment will be beside his wife, Helen, in St. Mary's Cemetery in Troy.Calling hours will be on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Contributions in memory of Peter may be made to the , 4 Atrium Drive, #100, Albany, NY, 12205. Please visit mcnultyfuneralhomegreenisland.com for more information or to sign the guestbook.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 15, 2019