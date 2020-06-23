Peter P. Zelasko
Zelasko, Peter P. CAIRO The world lost a wonderful laugh and smile on June 19, 2020, in the passing of Peter P. Zelasko. After completing high school, Peter spent four years serving in The United States Air Force and after returning to his family in Catskill, N.Y., he began his career at General Electric Plastics Division, retiring as a manager in 1996. Peter is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Sharon Shimer Zelasko; and siblings, Leonard, Edna, Genieve, Aloise, David, and Frank. He dearly cherished his family, his home and his friends of which there are many a tale to be told. Please remember our beloved Peter through your prayers and with a kind word, a smile and perhaps even a song. Friends and family are invited to celebrate Peter in a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 25, at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Cairo, N.Y. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Richards Funeral Home, 29 Bross Street, Cairo, N.Y. Condolences may be made at www.richardsfuneralhomeinc.net.






Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Richards Funeral Home/Mid-Hudson Valley Inc
29 Bross St
Cairo, NY 12413
(518) 622-9503
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

