Peter R. Fogarty

Peter R. Fogarty Obituary
Peter R. Fogarty, 60, of Brunswick, unexpectedly entered into eternal life surrounded by his family at Samaritan Hospital in Troy after taking ill at home on Thursday, August 15, 2019.
Born in Troy, Peter was the son of the late, Honorable Timothy J. Fogarty and the late Doris Acker Fogarty and was a graduate of Lansingburgh High School, Class of 1977. Peter married his high school sweetheart, Colleen Burke, on November 5, 1977, with whom he shared 42 wonderful years of marriage, raising a beautiful family and creating many memories with family and friends.


Peter was fiercely proud of his Irish heritage, was an avid NY Jets and NY Yankees fan, played and then managed at Lansingburgh Little League but most of all loved spending time with his family and friends making those memories, especially at Cape Cod. He was a communicant of St. Augustine's Church in Lansingburgh.


Peter was employed as the Supervisor of IT (Information Technology) by Leidos at Samaritan Hospital for the past 18 years.


Survivors in addition to his beloved wife Colleen include three devoted sons Ryan J. Fogarty, Scott A. Fogarty and Evan R. Fogarty, all of Troy, his loving mother-in-law; Mary E. Burke, dear siblings; Timothy J. (Holly) Fogarty Jr. of Speigletown, James Fogarty and Ellen Fogarty, both of Troy, also survived by several nieces and nephews and their families.


Funeral will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Augustine's Church in Lansingburgh, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated.


Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc., 565 Fourth Avenue (at the Corner of 115th Street in Lansingburgh), Troy, NY 12182.


Those desiring, may make memorial contributions to Lansingburgh Little League, P.O. Box 145, Troy, NY 12182, in memory of Peter R. Fogarty.


Please express your on-line condolences by visiting sanvidgefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 16, 2019
