Duffney, Peter S. WATERVLIET Peter S. Duffney, 82 of Watervliet, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on May 5, 2019. Pete was born to Frank and Anna (Mayba) Duffney on December 15, 1936, in Troy. He married Sarah (Eistertz) in 1956, and celebrated 62 anniversaries with her. They lived in Watervliet and raised four daughters. He was employed by Albany Frosted Foods, Sysco and later retired from New York State. In his spare time, he enjoyed testing his luck on his many trips with his wife and close friends to Atlantic City, going to R.P.I. hockey games, and watching the N.Y. Mets. Pete's greatest joy was coaching and managing the Ashline Watervliet Little League team. He led the team to victory in the 1964 All-Star Championship game after beating the Latham All-Stars in an 8-2 contest. He went on to become Watervliet Little League president in 1966. He is survived by his wife, Sarah; daughters, Diana (Vincent) Marinucci, Janette (Daniel) Knight, Donna (Don) Putnam, and Crissy (James) Carey, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and four sisters, Teresa Halse, Joan Smith, Silvia Allen, and Gloria Hale; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Shirley Selby; and son-in-law Daniel Knight. Family, friends, and others whose lives Pete touched are invited to the New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Latham from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, to reminisce, grieve, and support each other. Entombment will be in Albany Rural Cemetery. No flowers please. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 9, 2019