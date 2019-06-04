Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter S. Mesko Jr.. View Sign Service Information Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home 11 Elm Street Nassau , NY 12123 (518)-766-3828 Send Flowers Obituary

Mesko, Peter S. Jr. NASSAU Peter Stanley Mesko Jr. (Pete, Pete), 80, loved by all who knew him passed away surrounded by family on June 2, 2019. Born on April 5, 1939 in Queens, N.Y. to Ann and Peter Mesko, he was part of a large family of seven brothers and sisters. Peter spent his early years growing up in Jamaica, Queens, graduated from Woodrow Wilson Vocational School and moved with his family to upstate NY as a young man. He was successful at all he set out to accomplish with work ethic and determination that inspired all who witnessed. After a short time in the automotive industry, Peter was a meat cutter, department manager and district supervisor for Albany Public Markets and Price Chopper. After retirement he started a highly successful 15 year real estate career with Coldwell Banker. He enjoyed racing and was the backstretch flagger at Lebanon Valley for many years, was an avid camper, member of many bowling Leagues, in a golf league at Burden Lake Country Club and a past member of Nassau Sportsman's Club. He also enjoyed NASCAR, boxing, football and baseball. Peter's proudest accomplishment was his family and he will be dearly missed. He was an amazing, supportive father, loving husband, incredible grandfather and outstanding man. He and his loving wife Jacqueline opened their home to all many foster children and in-laws. Peter gave them all love, support and wisdom. He was never too busy to listen and lend a hand to all in need and he truly cared about everyone he met and made many friends everywhere. His was a life well lived. He is survived by his dedicated and loving wife of 61 years Jacqueline; his children, James (Michele), John (Kimberly), Karen (Mike) and Victoria (Craig); grandchildren, Ryan (Kendra), Ashley, Kelly, Alexandra, Andrew, Isabella; great- grandchildren, Kensington, Varrick and Jenson; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Linda and Jesse Carey; niece Jackie (Chuck); and great-nephew Jesse, sisters, Marianne (Harold), Joan (Cliff), Dorothy (Robert) Eileen; and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased and now reunited in heaven with his grandson James (Lil Jim); his parents, Peter and Ann Mesko; as well as his brothers, Robert and Ronald; and nephew Harold Merrill. Viewing will be held on Thursday, June 6, from 4-8 p.m. at Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home, 11 Elm Street, Nassau, NY 12123. A funeral Mass will be held Friday, June 7, 1:30 p.m. at St. Mary's Church, 26 Church St. in Nassau. Interment will follow in the Nassau-Schodack Cemetery. Immediately following, guests are invited to celebrate Peter's life at Peter and Jackie's home located at 13 Knickerbocker Rd, Nassau, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to LLS of Upstate NY or to . Online condolences may be offered at







Mesko, Peter S. Jr. NASSAU Peter Stanley Mesko Jr. (Pete, Pete), 80, loved by all who knew him passed away surrounded by family on June 2, 2019. Born on April 5, 1939 in Queens, N.Y. to Ann and Peter Mesko, he was part of a large family of seven brothers and sisters. Peter spent his early years growing up in Jamaica, Queens, graduated from Woodrow Wilson Vocational School and moved with his family to upstate NY as a young man. He was successful at all he set out to accomplish with work ethic and determination that inspired all who witnessed. After a short time in the automotive industry, Peter was a meat cutter, department manager and district supervisor for Albany Public Markets and Price Chopper. After retirement he started a highly successful 15 year real estate career with Coldwell Banker. He enjoyed racing and was the backstretch flagger at Lebanon Valley for many years, was an avid camper, member of many bowling Leagues, in a golf league at Burden Lake Country Club and a past member of Nassau Sportsman's Club. He also enjoyed NASCAR, boxing, football and baseball. Peter's proudest accomplishment was his family and he will be dearly missed. He was an amazing, supportive father, loving husband, incredible grandfather and outstanding man. He and his loving wife Jacqueline opened their home to all many foster children and in-laws. Peter gave them all love, support and wisdom. He was never too busy to listen and lend a hand to all in need and he truly cared about everyone he met and made many friends everywhere. His was a life well lived. He is survived by his dedicated and loving wife of 61 years Jacqueline; his children, James (Michele), John (Kimberly), Karen (Mike) and Victoria (Craig); grandchildren, Ryan (Kendra), Ashley, Kelly, Alexandra, Andrew, Isabella; great- grandchildren, Kensington, Varrick and Jenson; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Linda and Jesse Carey; niece Jackie (Chuck); and great-nephew Jesse, sisters, Marianne (Harold), Joan (Cliff), Dorothy (Robert) Eileen; and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased and now reunited in heaven with his grandson James (Lil Jim); his parents, Peter and Ann Mesko; as well as his brothers, Robert and Ronald; and nephew Harold Merrill. Viewing will be held on Thursday, June 6, from 4-8 p.m. at Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home, 11 Elm Street, Nassau, NY 12123. A funeral Mass will be held Friday, June 7, 1:30 p.m. at St. Mary's Church, 26 Church St. in Nassau. Interment will follow in the Nassau-Schodack Cemetery. Immediately following, guests are invited to celebrate Peter's life at Peter and Jackie's home located at 13 Knickerbocker Rd, Nassau, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to LLS of Upstate NY or to . Online condolences may be offered at Mooneyfuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union from June 4 to June 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.