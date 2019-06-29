|
Shevchik, Peter COHOES Peter Shevchik, 92 of Skyview Dr. died Monday, June 24, 2019, at the Stratton VA Hospital in Albany. Born and educated in Cohoes, Peter was a lifelong resident. He was the son of the late Theodore and Anna Kurylko Shevchik. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy having served during World War II. He worked most of his life as a bus driver in both No. Troy and Waterford and also had been employed at General Electric. He is survived by his loving wife Dorothea Cusick Shevchik, his brother Michael Shevchik as well as several nieces and nephews. A committal service will be held with military honors Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit Fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com
Published in Albany Times Union on June 29, 2019