Singleton, Peter UNION FALLS Peter Singleton, 79 of Union Falls, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital. Born in Watertown and grew up in Colonie, he was the son of James and Mildred Singleton. He was a diesel mechanic teacher for the Capital Region BOCES for 32 years. After retirement, Peter and his wife Marta spent many years adventuring cross county. Throughout his life, Peter enjoyed the nature of the Adirondacks and in later years the sunny skies of Florida winters. Left to cherish his memory include his wife Marta; his mother Mildred Singleton; children, Shawn (Karen) Kretchmar, Deirdre (Shawn) Gale, Robin (Austin) Andruss, Julie (Chris) Luchkiw; his siblings, Susann (Brian) Blacker, Cynthia Pelotte, Bruce (Ellen) Singleton, John (Rose) Singleton; eight grandchildren, one great-grandson, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many great friends. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements were entrusted to Zaumetzer Funeral Home, Au Sable Forks, N.Y.





