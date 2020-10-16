1/1
Peter Singleton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Singleton, Peter UNION FALLS Peter Singleton, 79 of Union Falls, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital. Born in Watertown and grew up in Colonie, he was the son of James and Mildred Singleton. He was a diesel mechanic teacher for the Capital Region BOCES for 32 years. After retirement, Peter and his wife Marta spent many years adventuring cross county. Throughout his life, Peter enjoyed the nature of the Adirondacks and in later years the sunny skies of Florida winters. Left to cherish his memory include his wife Marta; his mother Mildred Singleton; children, Shawn (Karen) Kretchmar, Deirdre (Shawn) Gale, Robin (Austin) Andruss, Julie (Chris) Luchkiw; his siblings, Susann (Brian) Blacker, Cynthia Pelotte, Bruce (Ellen) Singleton, John (Rose) Singleton; eight grandchildren, one great-grandson, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many great friends. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements were entrusted to Zaumetzer Funeral Home, Au Sable Forks, N.Y.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zaumetzer-Sprague Funeral Home
3 College St
Au Sable Forks, NY 12912
(518) 647-8177
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved