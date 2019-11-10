Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter Strand. View Sign Service Information Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home 97 Old Loudon Rd Latham , NY 12110 (518)-273-4162 Service 11:00 AM Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home 97 Old Loudon Rd Latham , NY 12110 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Strand, Peter LATHAM Peter Strand passed away at home surrounded by his family and their love on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at the age of 80. Peter was born in Hobart, N.Y. on May 26, 1939, and was the son of the late Peter and Effie (Marschilok) Strand. He had served his country in the U.S. Army from 1963-1965 and was honorably discharged with the rank of sergeant. Peter was employed for 47 years by Earl B. Feiden Appliance in Latham, from where he retired. In retirement, Peter remained close with the Feiden family, Lisa, Nadine, Cynthia, Brad, Mark and Michael as well as his co-workers, John and Dave. Pete was always a "car buff" and enjoyed his 1956 red Chevy. His car provided him with much pride and won him many awards and trophies. He especially enjoyed attending car shows at Guptill's in Latham and chatting with the owner, Skip Guptill. In his younger years, Pete spent almost every weekend roller skating at Guptill's Arena. He was a member of the Dead End Cruisers Club and enjoyed watching NASCAR and going to the Lebanon Valley Speedway, Fonda Speedway and the Albany-Saratoga Speedway. Above everything else, Peter was a family man and loved the times he spent with his wife, sons and grandchildren. He enjoyed boating and family vacations to Walt Disney World. Throughout the years, he attended his sons' and grandchildren's sporting events and activities. His grandchildren were the apples of his eye and he appreciated the good fortune of having them close by to be able to spend time with them every day. Peter's family is so appreciative for our extended family and friends and all the people that Pete has met and made friends with over the years. We cannot say thank you enough to everyone for their prayers, concern and help during Pete's illness. A special thank you is offered to Don and Susan, Alan and Linda, Chris, Greg and Melissa; the medical professionals who cared for him, the Colonie E.M.S., Landmark, Eddy Visiting Nurses and Community Hospice. Your assistance allowed Peter's wish of staying in his home a reality and we will be forever grateful for that. Peter was the beloved husband of Barbara (Hubicki) Strand; father of Peter and Jennifer Strand and David and Carolyn Strand; grandfather of Peyton, P.J., Connor and Riley Strand; brother of Helen (late Bob) Church; he was also fond of his canine grandkids, Mojo, Cricket and Allie. Friends are invited to visit with Peter's family on Tuesday from 4 until 8 p.m. at the Bowen & Parker Bros. Funeral Home, 97 Old Loudon Road in Latham. A service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home followed by interment in the Gerald B.H. Solomon-Saratoga National Cemetery. For those who wish to remember Peter in a special way and in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204 or Colonie E.M.S., 312 Wolf Road, Latham, NY, 12110. For a condolence book and driving directions, please visit











