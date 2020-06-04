Cioffi, Peter T. COLONIE Peter T. Cioffi, 65, formerly of Watervliet, died on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at the Pathways Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Niskayuna. Pete was born in Troy on March 14, 1955, the son of the late Thomas and Theresa C. DiModugno Cioffi. He was raised in Watervliet and was a graduate of the last class from Our Lady of Mount Carmel School and a 1973 graduate of Watervliet High School. He later graduated from Hudson Valley Community College with an associate degree. He began his career in the newspaper business as a 16 year old kid taking the scores of high school basketball games on Tuesday and Friday's nights in the Troy Record sports department. He later became a reporter then a copy editor at the Record, spending 15 years in the Record newsroom. Pete then moved on to the Daily Gazette in Schenectady where he spent over 24 years as the assistant copy editor in the sports department before retiring six years ago. Naturally, Pete was a huge sports fan and loved his New York teams, the Yankees, the Giants and the Rangers. He loved annual trips to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, and along with his wife Ethel, enjoyed trips to local fairs especially the "Big E" in West Springfield, Mass. Pete also played in the Bruce's Bowl Thanksgiving football game held annually in Watervliet and was given the moniker Pete "Dick Young" Cioffi in the yearly writeup. He was the beloved husband of 34 years of Esther Middlestead Cioffi; stepfather of Michael (Tina Nash) Middlestead of Colonie; loving brother of Francesca "Franca" (late Timothy) Gleason of Colonie, Angelo J. Cioffi of Troy and Maria (Stephen) MacLasco of Watervliet. He is also survived by two aunts, several nieces, nephews and cousins. The funeral will be held privately on Friday for family and close friends at the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens in Colonie. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 4 Atrium Drive, #100, Albany, NY, 12205. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 4, 2020.