Turcotte, Peter COHOES Peter Turcotte, 80, entered eternal rest on Thursday, October 15, 2020, surrounded by family. A lifelong resident of Cohoes, he was the son of Wilfred and Irene (Francolini) Turcotte and Hanna Turcotte. He attended Catholic Central High School in Troy and following graduation served in the United States Navy. He was then employed by the Ford Motor Company in Green Island until his retirement. Peter was an avid sportsman and a member of the North Troy Rod and Gun Club. He and his family were long-time parishioners of St. Bernard's parish in Cohoes where he was a member of the St. Vincent DePaul Society and later of St. Augustine's parish in Troy. He was predeceased by his wife of sixty years, Mildred and leaves behind five children: Irene (Dan) Wood, Steven Turcotte, Todd (Jen) Turcotte, Joel Turcotte, and Dean (Jordana) Turcotte. "Pa" also leaves behind five cherished grandchildren: Desiree, Jordan, Madison, Maya, and Evan. He is also survived by his sisters, Marcia (Gary) Hajeck and Nancy (Carmine) DiDonato; and his brother Ernest (Barbara) Delisle as well as many nieces and nephews who will miss "Uncle Pete" greatly. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in St. Augustine's Church, Troy. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford. Calling hours are on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19 precautions masks are required, occupancy restrictions and social distancing will be observed both inside and outside of the funeral home. The family would like to let everyone know that they fully understand anyone who is reluctant to attend the wake or funeral in these difficult times.