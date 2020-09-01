Mooney, Peter W. HALFMOON Peter W. Mooney, age 80, joined his beloved wife Joan (2006) and son Paul (2010) in heaven on August 29, 2020, surrounded at home by his loving family. Born in St. Louis, Mo., he was an active choir member and enjoyed boating. After completing four years in the Navy as a sonar operator (and traveling Europe), Peter sang and studied at UCONN and received a B.A. in English. Peter met his beloved Joan at church choir in Baltimore, Md. and in 1969 they were married. While on honeymoon, Peter and Joan suffered the loss of his brother Hal (Shelby) Mooney, leaving them to assume care for their their children, Sharon (Harry) Highstone, David (2015) and Douglas Mooney, along with Joan's son Rick Hutt. Peter and Joan later welcomed daughter Jennifer (Peter) Opela in 1974 and their son Paul (Kristen) Mooney in 1977. They lived most of their life in Ft. Lauderdale/Lighthouse Point, Fla., but spent five years in Rhode Island for Peter's radio/advertising jobs. He retired from Humana in 2013. In 2014, Peter moved to Coburg Village in Rexford to be closer to his daughter. Peter was known as a gentle, generous, funny, and kind man with close friends and family all over the country. He was a highly active board and choir member at Trinity Lutheran (Delray Beach) as well as Prince of Peace (Clifton Park). He was an avid reader, often seen pulling a magazine (or book) from his pocket to fill any spare time. He was an animal lover and could often be seen feeding local wildlife from his porch. In addition to his daughter Jennifer, stepson Rick, niece Sharon, and nephew Doug, he is survived by his grandchildren Kalynne, Autumn, William, Jeff, Trevor, Christophe, Tyler, Samantha; and great-granddaughter Kaylynn. The family is grateful to Patty, Armelle, Carola, Molly, many loved friends, and the staff at Coburg. Memorial service to be held at Prince of Peace Lutheran, Clifton Park on Friday, September 4, at 5:30 p.m. At a later date, his ashes will be laid to rest with his beloved in Trinity Lutheran Church Memorial Garden, Delray Beach, Fla. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Wounded Warrior Project
, the ASPCA, either church above, or Hospice Saratoga County.