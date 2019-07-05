Willis, Peter COXSACKIE Peter Denneny Willis, 72, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Peter was born on December 29, 1946, in Lytham England, to World War II veteran Norman Willis and Corinne Willis. The family returned to Corinne's hometown, Buffalo, when Peter was two. Peter graduated from Kenmore East High School ('64) and Syracuse University ('68). Peter spent his career working as a civil servant for the State of New York. He was a counselor, teacher, and finally education supervisor at Greene Correctional Facility. Peter retired from the Department of Corrections with 33 years of service in 2003. Peter used his strong talents in many parts of his life. He served his community of Coxsackie as village trustee, then as mayor. At work, he was active in SEFA, CSEA and PEF. He was an active member of St. Mary's Church, the Knights of Columbus and the past exalted ruler at the Rensselaer Elks Lodge. Peter's favorite interests included spending time with family and friends, reading, radios, and trivia. He was the history and politics anchor of his trivia teams. During his life, Peter loved to travel, especially to the Dominican Republic and Spain. Peter is survived by his loving wife Mary Jean; their children, Andrew Willis (Hiart), Regina Willis (Garrett Grilli) and Thomas Willis; and very precious grandchildren, Nekane and Eneko. He is also survived by his niece and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, July 7, from 1 - 3 p.m. at The W.C. Brady's Sons, Inc. Funeral Home, 97 Mansion St., Coxsackie, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 3:30 p.m. in St Mary's Church, 80 Mansion St., Coxsackie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Peter's names to St. Mary's Hall Renovation Fund, 80 Mansion St., Coxsackie, NY, 12051. Condolences may be made at wcbradyssonsinc.net.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 5, 2019