Young, Peter ALBANY Peter Young, born in Buffalo, N.Y. on September 7, 1957, to Dr. Owen and Ethel Young. Peter passed peacefully in Albany on April 25, 2020, at the age of 62. He was a graduate of Kenmore West High School and Hartwick College. Peter spent most of his career in the hospitality industry, first throughout the country and later in Albany. He found joy in working with people - seeking to help his fellow colleagues. Peter cared for his employees, giving them rides to and from work if needed. Anyone who knew him could tell that he was smart, trustworthy and had a great sense for business. Peter had an unending love for Raquette Lake in the Adirondacks where he spent summers as a child and adult. He spent some of his happiest days fishing with his daughters and improving and maintaining the camp that his father built. Pete loved to sail the wild winds of Raquette on a Sunfish and passed on the thrill of sailing to his daughters. Peter brought intensity to much of his life. He was a star soccer athlete in High School and a fervent fan of the Buffalo Bills (sometimes hard to love), Buffalo Sabres (a little easier to love), and of his daughters, Rebecca and Katie's soccer careers. Peter had a strong sense of social justice and generosity he had an undeniably big heart and those close to him knew him as a funny and charming man who wanted the best for others and himself. Peter died peacefully in his home with his family at his side. His family is grateful to the Community Hospice which aided in his care and comfort. He is survived by the love of his life, Cindy; daughters, Rebecca Young Vincent (Andrew Vincent) and Kate Young Coppa (John Coppa); and grandson, Henry Owen Vincent. He also leaves behind his siblings, and their families, Christine, Dave (Barb), Beth (Paul), and Jan (Peter); as well as brother-in-law Chris Birdsall (Patty); cousin Jeffrey (Robin); aunt Marion, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A private memorial service is planned with his immediate family. Please send letters and remembrances of Peter to his daughter, Kate Young Coppa at kateyoung9@gmail.com or 1935 Federal Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the very deserving Raquette Lake Fire Department - mail checks to RLFD, PO Box 160, Raquette Lake, NY 13436. Online condolences at konicekandcollettfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 10, 2020.