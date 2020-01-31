Pettinato, Phil ALBANY With deepest sorrow, we announce that Phil Pettinato, our beloved son, brother, father, family member and friend passed suddenly on Friday, January 24, 2020. Those who knew Phil, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. Phil will be missed every day by his mother and best friend, Linda Pettinato; loving brother Roger (JoAnn); daughter Kathleen; nephew Joey; niece Nikki; his loving aunts, uncle, cousins and many many great friends. Phil enjoyed saltwater fishing, grilling outdoors, fireworks and hard rock concerts. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and kindness. He always seemed to look out for others and would put others before himself. We know Phil is now with Nanny, Mucker and Pip. We love and miss you so much. XO To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 31, 2020