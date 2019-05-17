Chiarella, Philip Antonio COXSACKIE Philip Antonio Chiarella, 88, passed away suddenly at home on May 14, 2019. He was born to the late Angelo and Concetta (Graziano) Chiarella. He enlisted in the Air Force when he was 18 and served in the Korean War for four years. After returning, he moved to New York City to attend detective school. He worked for a large investigation firm. He was working as a detective when he met his first wife, Janice Manning and moved to Long Island, where his daughter Phyllis Anne was born. They moved to Coxsackie in 1969. When he moved north, he owned and ran several Charles Chips routes for many years; making him popular with kids and adults alike. He then started other successful businesses in Albany, Alpha Investigation and Attorney's Process and Research Service (APRS). His family and friends have always referred to him as "Magnum, PI" or "Chips." Phil loved his "Brookhaven Farm" between acres of mowing, gardening and raising many different animals over the years, like his prized rabbits, it kept him busy. In 1990, while working at his agency, Phil met the love of his life, Carol (DePaulo) Chiarella. In 2005 they were married surrounded by family and friends. They enjoyed their farm, traveling, and the casino. They created many memories on their various trips to Puerto Rico, Cayman Islands, Mexico and other destinations. Besides his parents, Phil was predeceased by Frankie "Chachi" Chiarella and Grace "Dolly" Petramale. He is survived by his loving wife, Carol Chiarella; daughter, Phyllis Anne Isetts; sisters, Mary Ann Pulice (Joe) and Frances Campeta; special brother-in-law and sister-in-law Steve and Kim DePaulo, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be today, Friday, May 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd., Watervliet. A funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens, Colonie. Anyone who knew Phil, knew he loved children and it broke his heart to see them sick. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 17, 2019