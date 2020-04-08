Costello, Philip ALBANY Philip Costello, 61 of Albany, passed away suddenly at his home on Sunday, April 5, 2020. He was a 1976 graduate of Colonie Central and Union College. After moving briefly to California, he returned to Albany where he resumed working as a turbine machine operator at GE for 32 years, retiring in 2019. Phil enjoyed OTB, all sports, especially horse racing and playing the daily numbers. He was always generous with his winnings! He also loved to bowl, having bowled two 300 games in his lifetime. He was a member of the West Albany FD, Station 2, where he enjoyed spending time with his friends. His laugh was infectious! Phil was predeceased by his father, Harry Sr. He is survived by his mother, Dolores; brothers, Michael (Joanne), John (Shelly), Harry (Ginger); and sister Susan. Also survived by his nieces, nephews; and a great-nephew and niece. Phil also was a grandfather to his friend Lori's grandchildren, who he kept in touch with and loved, as if they were his own. All services will be private. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 8, 2020