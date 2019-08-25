Doggett, Philip TROY On Friday, August 23, 2019, Philip John Doggett, loving husband and father, passed away at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany surrounded by his loving family. He was 79 years old. Phil was born in Cambridge, England, on April 11, 1940. In 1964, he came to the United States and relocated to Troy. Phil was a master carpenter by trade, primarily working in residential homes for Nichols Construction. From there he transitioned to Flah's Department Store where he was the construction manager, then to Shaker Realty in the 90s as a property manager, and he retired from Gendron's Truck Center in 2014 where he worked in the parts department. During his retirement, Phil enjoyed working out at his local YMCA in Troy, visiting the Saratoga Racino, and spending time with his family. Phil is preceded in death by his father, Walter; his mother, Olive (Daynes); his brother Peter; his first wife, Nancy (Blake); and his son, Patrick. He is survived by his wife, Judith; his two sons, Peter (Sarah) and Daniel (Shannon); his grandchildren, Jessica, Samantha, and Austin; and several nephews, nieces, and cousins. Calling hours will be on Tuesday, August 27 from 4-7 p.m. at the Wynantskill Funeral Home at 294 Whiteview Road, Wynantskill. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Community Hospice Inn at St Peter's Hospital in Albany NY. https://www.communityhospice.org/donate Please visit wynantskillfh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 25, 2019