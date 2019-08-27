|
|
Egan, Philip E. EAST GREENBUSH Philip E. Egan, 92 of East Greenbush, passed away peacefully Friday, August 23, 2019. Born in Albany he was the son of the late Philip Francis and Mary Ellen (Robinson) Egan. Philip was educated at Cathedral Academy and retired in 1992 from KeyBank as vice president and manager after serving 36 years. He served in the U.S. Army as a staff sergeant during World War II . Philip was a chartered life member of the Knights of Columbus, president and treasurer of the Rotary club of Southern Rensselaer County earning the Paul Harris Fellowship distinction from the Rotary club for exhibiting service above self, volunteer for Concerns U, and was a longtime member of the Holy Spirit Church in the East Greenbush where he served as offertory counter. Predeceased by seven siblings, Winnifred Osl, Margaret Jubic, Phyllis Egan, Elizabeth Garhartt, Agnes Fournier, James Egan and Vincent Egan. Philip is survived by his best friend and beloved wife of 57 years Ann (Schuttkus) Egan; daughters, Catherine (Neill) Martin, Barbara Ricci and Elizabeth Egan; five grandchildren, Kyle Martin, Erik Martin, Emily Martin, Brandi Ricci, Nicole Ricci; and a dear friend Robin Wink; he is also survived by 17 nieces and nephews. Phil was a loving husband and devoted father. He always put family and others first. His family refer to him as "Buddy" because he was kind, faithful, a true gentleman and dedicated to those he loved. Heaven has gained a special angel. Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours Thursday 9 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. in the Church of the Holy Spirit, 667 Columbia Turnpike, East Greenbush, N.Y. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in Memory Gardens, Colonie Those who wish may make contributions to Community Hospice, Gift Processing Center, 310 South Manning Blvd., Albany NY 12208.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 27, 2019