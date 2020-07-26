Pollock, Philip F. BRUNSWICK Philip F. Pollock, 81, a longtime resident of Brunswick and more recently Troy, died peacefully Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital following a brief illness with his family by his side. Born in Troy, November 30, 1938, Phil was the son of the late Frank and Marjorie (VanDerWerken) Pollock and for many years the friend and companion to Marie Himes of Brunswick, who survives. Phil was a graduate of Troy High School's Class of 1957. In January 1958 he enlisted in the United States Navy. After basic training he was stationed and served as part of the first crew of "Plank Owners" aboard the brand new U.S.S. Galveston, a Cleveland-Class, light cruiser that was later redesigned as a guided missile cruiser. On December 18, 1959, he was honorably discharged and returned to his home in Brunswick. For many years, Phil was employed as a carpenter by several area firms and worked with the Beltrone Construction Company in Latham until 1994. More recently, he started his own dream business, Phil's Charters, a fishing charter tour business he ran from his Brunswick home and captained fishing trips on his boat on Lake Ontario. After enjoying many trips with friends and family he retired in 2003. In addition to his love of fishing and visiting Schroon Lake, Phil enjoyed visiting with his family and friends, especially his sons, his grandson, and Marie. In addition to Marie, Phil is survived by two sons, Daniel Pollock of Newville, Pa., Stephen Pollock of Mount Holly Spring, Pa.; a grandson, Andrew Pollock of Newville, Pa.; a brother-in-law, Bob Perkins of Brunswick; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, Phil was predeceased by his sister, the late Jean (Pollock) Perkins. With respect to the current N.Y.S. Health Dept. COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, July 30, from 4:30-6:30 p.m., at the Howard B. Tate and Son Funeral Home Inc., 2237 NY Route 7, located in Raymertown. A private service and burial later this year at Schroon Lake will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to the Eddy Heritage House Residents Programs Fund, c/o Debra Lashway, 2920 Tibbits Avenue, NY 12180 in memory of Phil F. Pollock.