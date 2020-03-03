Bonneau, Philip G. COHOES Philip G. Bonneau, 70, passed away suddenly on, Friday, February 28, 2020. Born in Cohoes, Phil was the son of the late Dona and Virginia Bonneau. Phil was recently retired from the Warren Washington ARC. Phil loved traveling, walking and camping along the Mohawk with his family. He is survived by his siblings, Theresa Pierre (Leon), Carol Trembley (Wilfred), Leonard Bonneau and Grace Baxter (David). He was a proud uncle to several nieces and nephews. Contributions may be made in Phil's name to the Warren Washington ARC. Respecting Phil's wishes there will be no services. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 3, 2020