Itzkow, Philip ALBANY Philip Itzkow, 95 of Albany, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, in Boynton Beach, Fla., surrounded by his family. He was born on March 28, 1923, in Albany, the son of the late Harry and Clara Stillman Itzkow, and resided in Albany until his retirement in Boynton Beach. Philip graduated from Albany High School as a "Five-Letter Man." He entered theU.S. Army during World War II, winning five battle citations for his service in Europe. Philip was a graduate of Siena College with a major in business administration. He was an award-winning salesman for the Peerless Paper Corporation for over 40 years and continued his career with Hill and Marks, Incorporated. As a well-known travel agent, Philip, along with his late wife Rosalind, fully enjoyed a second career to the delight of many travelers, until his retirement. Philip will also be remembered as a citizen advocate and activist in Albany for the public library system, the public schools, the local and city-wide parent-teacher associations, and public playgrounds. He served as president of The Friends of the Albany Public Library Harmanus Bleecker Branch, chairman of the Citizens Committee for Albany Public Schools and president of the School 16PTA. In addition to his parents, Philip was predeceased by his cherished wife of 70 years, Rosalind Ginsburg, who died on April 18, 2018. He is survived by his daughter Jacalyn L. Itzkow and her husband Carl A. Ruppert; his son Robert H. ltzkow, Esq. and his wife Mayra Javier- Itzkow; his four grandchildren, Dr. Eleanor (George Saba), Ethan (Serena Ryen), Victoria and Bernadette ltzkow; his sister Miriam I. Kolker; sister-in-law Nancy G. Kohn; nephew Michael Kohn Esq., niece Susan Kohn Esq., great-nephews and nieces, great-great-niece and nephews; and his dearest friend and devoted caregiver Marcia Russell. Interment in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery was private. A memorial celebration of Philip and Rosalind's lives will be announced at a later date. Donations in Philip's memory may be sent to Congregation Beth Emeth, 100 Academy Road, Albany, NY, 12208, and directed to the Rabbi Scott L. Shpeen Discretionary Fund. To express condolences, visit sbfuneral home.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 19, 2019