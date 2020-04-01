Spiak, Philip J. SCHENECTADY Philip J. Spiak, 47 of Schenectady, passed into eternal rest on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at The Albany Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family. Phil was born in Troy and was the son of Philip J. Spiak and the late Margaret Henry Spiak; and husband of Deborah Shiely Spiak. Phil had been employed by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. He had coached football at both Catholic Central High School and Lansingburg Central both in Troy. Phil enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and snowmobiling but mostly loved spending time with his family. In addition to his wife and father, Phil is also survived by two daughters, Marissa Lounello and Meghan Spiak; and his sister Ellen (Mark) Myrick; as well as aunts, uncles and cousins. Phil's family wishes to keep their family and friends safe during this difficult time and will have a private service in keeping with the Federal and State guidelines for funerals. A memorial service will be held at a later day and time and will be announced. Arrangements by The Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 Third St., Troy.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 1, 2020