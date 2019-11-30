Kartzman, Philip ALBANY Philip Kartzman, 94 years young, of Albany, passed away on November 27, 2019, after a long illness. He was the son of Abraham Kartzman and Sarah Weinberg Kartzman. He was born on December 28, 1924, in Albany. He was a graduate of Philip Schuyler High School. He entered the military and fought in the South Pacific in World War II, where he was wounded and received a Purple Heart. After the war, he joined his father and ran the Kartzman Superette in Albany for many years. He met his future wife, Hanna Trakiner, in 1947 and they were wed on June 20, 1948. He ran the grocery store until 1972, when he sold it and went to work for Wilson Meats. He continued to be a meat salesman until he retired around the age of 70. His wife, Hanna, passed away in 1989 from cancer. He met Muriel Wilson in 1990 and formed a loving relationship that lasted until his passing. Despite the long hours working in the grocery store, he was a consummate woodworker, making toys for his grandchildren, and furniture for his family and friends. He was also a photographer, and enjoyed travelling in the countryside, photographing nature. Philip is remembered as a warm, caring and fun-loving individual who always made people feel comfortable, as if they had known him for years. He and Muriel were volunteers at Daughters of Sarah nursing home, doing sing-a-longs and trivia for the residents there for years. They all loved him as he would tease them, making them laugh. He will be especially missed by his family; son, David Kartzman (Sandy); grandchildren, Amy Suzanne Rein (Joe), and Joshua Scott Kartzman; great-grandchildren, Joseph Rein V, and Caroline Hanna Rein; sister, Mildred "Mollie" Kartzman Larner; and loving partner, Muriel Wilson. Services will be in the Levine Memorial Chapel, 649 Washington Ave., Albany on Sunday, December 1, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in the Independent Benevolent Cemetery on Fuller Road in Albany. Memorial contributions may be made to a . For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 30, 2019