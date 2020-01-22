Phillip Carron

Guest Book
  • "A solid guy and a good friend!! Our condolences to the..."
    - Jim and Angela Mclaughlin
Service Information
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY
12189
(518)-272-2824
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY 12189
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
5:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY 12189
View Map
Obituary
Carron, Phillip ALBANY Phillip Carron, 76 of Albany and Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., passed peacefully surrounded by his family on January 18, 2020. He is survived by his wife Gail; two children, Lisa Carron and Steven Carron (Jennifer); and four grandchildren. Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 24, from 3 to 5 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet. A memorial service will be held immediately following the calling hours at 5 p.m. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com

Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 22, 2020
