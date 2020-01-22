Carron, Phillip ALBANY Phillip Carron, 76 of Albany and Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., passed peacefully surrounded by his family on January 18, 2020. He is survived by his wife Gail; two children, Lisa Carron and Steven Carron (Jennifer); and four grandchildren. Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 24, from 3 to 5 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet. A memorial service will be held immediately following the calling hours at 5 p.m. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 22, 2020