Blanchard, Phillip J. PITTSTOWN Phillip James Blanchard, 67, entered eternal rest Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital after a two year battle with cancer. Phil was employed by The United Brotherhood of Carpenters Local 291 before his retirement. In 1998, he moved to Pittstown and enjoyed running his own farm. Running a farm was something he always dreamed of doing and it brought him great peace and serenity. Phil is survived by five children, Carrie, Eric (Laura), Jennifer Blair (Jerry), Ashley (Harold Durfee IV), Michelle Mills (Steve); and 11 grandchildren; Isabella, David, Nick, Elisabeth, Mary Ellen, Nadia, Kalyssa, Jonathon, Lexis, Jacob, Jillian; and several nieces and nephews. He was the son of the late Leo and Violet Blanchard. Phil was the baby brother of all his siblings. He is survived by his older sisters, Mary (Joe) Crowley, Elaine (Don) Christiansen and Betty (Phil) Rehm. He was predeceased by his wife, Patricia Blanchard; older siblings, Timothy (Lois) Blanchard and Gail (William) Christiansen; and his "Favorite hunting buddy"; Dave (Julie) Crowley. Calling hours will be held at Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home in Watervliet on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, from 4-7 p.m., with his funeral immediately following at 7 p.m. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Phil's memory to the , 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110. Condolence book at parkerbrosmemorial.com.
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
2013 Broadway
Watervliet, NY 12189-2225
(518) 273-3223
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 4, 2019