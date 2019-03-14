Smith, Phillip M. RAVENA Phillip M. Smith, 74, passed away on March 8, 2019. He retired from the former G.E. Plastics in Selkirk. Survivors include his two sons, Adam and Daniel Smith; and three grandsons. Per Phillip's wishes all services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 14, 2019