Reynolds, Phillip W. TROY On Friday, May 22, 2020, Phillip W. Reynolds passed away at his residence at the age of 71 after a long illness. Born in Troy, he was son of the late George B. Reynolds and Edwena Loffts Reynolds. He resided in the Troy area all his life and was a graduate of Troy High School. He received his B.A. degree in history and government from St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y. After graduation, Phil began his teaching career with the sixth grade of the Troy City School District, School 16. In later years, Phil relished meeting his former students in their adult lives. Phil was passionate about history and world geography. He regularly completed the daily crossword and actively watched Jeopardy. In his youth, he played ice hockey at the Field House. He was a student manager for the St. Lawrence hockey team during his years there. He followed the R.P.I. hockey team his whole life. He was known for his joke telling and his kind spirit. He was a member of the Brunswick Church in Troy. Phil is survived by his sister, Nancy R. (James) Stocking; sons, Robert W. Reynolds and Michael W. Reynolds; grandchildren, Abby Reynolds, George Reynolds, and Angelos Reynolds; nieces, Jennifer Stocking Saks and Abigail Stocking; and several cousins. Funeral services are private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Phillip W. Reynolds to the Brunswick Church, 42 White Church Ln., Troy, NY, 12180. To sign the guestbook or light a candle, visit brycefh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 24, 2020.