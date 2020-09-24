Tretheway, Philomena M. WATERFORD Philomena M. Tretheway, 91, a longtime Waterford resident passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at her daughter's residence surrounded by her loving family. Born and educated in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Leonardo and Philomena Terrible Dinova.Philomena had been employed by the Standard Manufacturing Co. in Troy and Reis Mills in Waterford. She was a communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Waterford. She was an active member of the VFW Auxiliary in Waterford and the Waterford Senior Citizens. She was a volunteer with CAPTAIN in Clifton Park and at several food banks. She was an avid bowler and bocce player and was a member of the Ladies League of the Waterford Bocce Club. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Philomena was the widow of Earl T. Tretheway Sr. who died in 2008. She was the loving mother of Earl T. Tretheway Jr. (Catherine) of Kinderhook and Paula Reynolds (Craig) of Glenville. She was the sister of Michael Dinova of Troy, the late Samuel, Nicholas, and Emmanuel Dinova, Antoinette Roy and Frances Cardenuto. She was the sister-in-law of Arlene Dinova of Troy; and was the proud grandmother of Daniel Gervais (Meghan), Kellie VanBergen (T'Quomas), Matthew Reynolds (Amanda), Colleen and Meaghan Tretheway; and great-grandmother of Enzo, Ziggy, Declan and Lena. Several nieces and nephews and cousins also survive as well as her dear friend, Betty Doherty and her family. Funeral services will be on Monday at 12:30 p.m. in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 119 Broad St., Waterford. Interment will follow in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. In compliance with pandemic regulations, masks will be required and social distancing practiced.There will be no public calling hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Schenectady Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Road, Albany, NY, 12205. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com